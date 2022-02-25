sport, local-sport,

He might be out of his depth but Anthony Frisby is hoping he can drive Our Uncle Sam to success at Menangle on Saturday night. Having drawn barrier seven for the Schweppes Sprint Group 1 (1609 metres), the Bathurst-trained gelding will be in a quality field including Triple Eight and Expensive Ego, two horses he faced off against at the Inter Dominion Grand Final in December. Frisby knows he'll be in for a big drive in Saturday night, in a race that will have $100,000 in prizemoney on offer. READ MORE: "It'll be a tough race for him," he said. "It's going to be very hard for him because he's not that good over a mile but if they go hard, he'll be into it, to a certain degree. "It's going to be one of those races that we're going to have be pretty good over the mile. If they go like stinking hell early, that will suit us down to the ground. If it doesn't pan out that way, we'll be in a bit of trouble. "I believe he'll still run a cracker of a race. We'll just need a bit of luck." Our Uncle Sam is no stranger to big races, his last four all being quality - the Hunter Cup on February 5, the Ballarat Cup on January 22, the Shepparton Gold Cup on January 15 and the Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 11. "He's been a few nice races of late," Frisby said. "On form, he hasn't been overly great but himself, he's been going pretty well. "He's had a few, not bad draws, but bad draws for him. He had no gate speed and he's a horse that's got to make his own luck, which is quite hard in those races if it doesn't pan out for him. "Otherwise, he's been going quite well this prep in. We're happy with him." The drive for Frisby is one of three he'll have at Menangle, all chances trained by his father Chris Frisby. Frisby will also drive Alphorism in the first, the Pepsi Max Pace (1609), while he'll be in the gig for Uncle Miki in the second heat of the Woodstock Bourbon NSW Derby (2400 metre). Amanda Turnbull will have Bundoran in the other Group 1 - the Allied Expressed Sprint (1609 metres). It'll be a busy night for a number of Bathurst trainers, with the likes of Mat Rue, Bernie Hewitt, Ashlee Grives, Michael Muscat, Jed Betts and Monica Betts all set to have starters in the 10-race meeting. The first will start at 6.24pm.

