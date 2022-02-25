sport, local-sport,

GAYNA Williams and Roy McCabe are flying the flag for Bathurst in this Sunday's $150,000 CDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1,400 metres) at Mudgee with five runners between them. Williams' trio of Zoo Station, Tags and El Mo will be involved alongside McCabe's duo of Know Where To Look and The Drover, who recently featured as the 1-2 finishers in the prelude race for this event at Tyers Park. Zoo Station ($2.35 favourite) and Tags ($5) are currently rated the two best hopes in the recent, and when you take a look at their build up towards the event it's not hard to see why. In a Bathurst trial earlier this month Zoo Station casually blew by the rest of the field, including her stablemate El Mo, with jockey Chelsea Ings barely moving a muscle on the mare. Zoo Station started her preparation in January with the biggest win of her career, a $100,000 Highway Handicap triumph at Randwick, and then backed that up with a runner-up finish to Miss Redoble in a photo finish at Warwick Farm. Her superb soft track form (three wins from four starts) also makes her a huge threat when you take a look at the potential wet weather that could unfold this Sunday. Tags battled hard for no reward in a pair of Highway Handicap races to start his current prep but his short price comes down mostly to the way he flashed home for third in his latest run at Dubbo. The Sidestep gelding knuckled down over the last 100m to finish faster than any other runner in the Dubbo prelude event, and reminded his rivals of the kick he's capable of producing. Injuries and setbacks have continually plagued El Mo but Williams will hope that's a thing of the past for the veteran gelding, who will be the top weight for Sunday's race. El Mo will carry three more kilos than any other runner in the event, owing to his higher benchmark of 87. His latest start came in December's Mudgee Sprint, where he was midfield in seventh, and prior to that finished at the tail of the field in much higher quality company at Rosehill. His runner-up result in the trial behind Zoo Station will certainly add a degree of confidence for Williams, but it's going to take big improvement first up to try and catch the stablemate - who made it look all too easy in that trial run. McCabe won't feel his runners are too far out of the hunt either, with both runners currently sitting in the teens on the market. Know Where To Look stunned everyone by taking out the Country Championships Qualifier Prelude at Tyers Park at $21 odds, beating his more fancied stablemate. Just last week he also won a trial at Orange, narrowly beating Vaquero, who lines up in Sunday's qualifier for Alison Smith. The Drover hasn't missed a top three finish over his past four starts and has been a picture of consistency for the Bathurst trainer. The top two horses in the qualifier will book their place in the $500,000 final to be conducted at Royal Randwick.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/6dcec04d-0fd5-464b-a283-654627fbb2b6.jpg/r738_846_1867_1484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg