BATHURST'S last chance to book a spot in the Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) final goes on the line on Sunday when Cowra comes to town. The job has been made extra challenging for Bathurst, with a host of talented players including Connor Slattery, Angus Parsons, Jameel Qureshi and Mitch Taylor all unavailable for the crucial match. But while Bathurst might be missing those players, it presents an opportunity for some up-and-coming juniors, as well as players that have excelled at WZPL in the past. In-form ORC skipper Dave Sellers comes into the squad, alongside veteran City Colts player Dave Henderson, with youngsters Ben Cant and Jacob Ryan (both from ORC) set to make their debut. READ MORE: Ryan had previously been named in the Bathurst squad to play Orange earlier this season but never took to the pitch after the match was washed out. Bathurst skipper Adam Ryan said the biggest challenge has been picking a team that has a good mix of experience and youth. "The hardest thing with the selections this week is been trying to get that good mix of experience and giving people a go," he explained. "It's probably our hardest selection to date, with so many people putting their hand up and playing well. "It's phenomenal position to be in but it's also quite difficult to make those final calls, to remain competitive as possible." Ryan said Cant and Ryan have been rewarded for the excellent form of late. "Ben Cant has had some stellar form in the Rod Hartas and at club level," he said. "Hopefully he's excited about the opportunity, as he's posted some good figures this season. "He's done a good job since he's moved to ORC. We've always known he's a very talented player, so with a bit more of an opportunity he's definitely excelled. "Jacob Ryan, he came to have his debut against Orange but that got washed out, so he never got to take to the field. So it'll be his first match time with us." Bathurst is currently third on the ladder, with Dubbo leading the way ahead of Orange in second. With Dubbo and Orange facing-off on the same day, a bonus point win would be all but enough for Bathurst to book a spot in the top two and in turn, a place in the WZPL final. "A win and a bonus point would be the best for us, but at the end of the day, if we can play our best and get the win, we'll see what happens from there," Ryan said. "I'm just hoping the rain will stay away this weekend." Sunday's match will get underway from Morse Park 1 from 10am. In the other match, Orange will play Dubbo at Wade Park from 10am. Parkes, who finished the season winless, will have the bye in the final round of the regular season. The final will be played on Sunday, March 6, at the home of the highest ranking team. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e9f6a28e-58c2-46f6-a28e-4e2d7afebf25.jpg/r511_691_4548_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg