One of the many pleasures of life in Bathurst is the changing seasons. Summer's pleasant, abundant produce from the garden. Autumn's spectacular colours. Winter, starkly beautiful, deciduous skeletons, crisp frost. Glorious spring flowers, bulbs, wattle bloom, bush bursting with life. The joys of observing our regular migrants is a particular delight. October in our valley is a time to welcome back some friends. The dollar bird's arrival is especially exciting. Chunky 30-centimetre birds overwinter in Papua New Guinea and northern Australia, spending October to March in our valley. A member of the "Roller" family, they hunt insects on the wing, showing off their aerobic skills during storms. Electricity wires are their favourite roost. We hear a very distinctive duck like croak and see a round white "dollar" under the wing in flight. Black in the shadows, they gleam iridescent blue/green in the sunlight. Our family have raised two young this year. They, like our beloved parrots, need old gum tree hollows in which to nest, exposing them to significant threats from habitat loss. Rainbow bee-eaters are our real show offs, spectacularly colourful, again eating insects on the wing. Like the dollar bird they very sensibly avoid Bathurst winter by flying north. They nest by burrowing deeply into bare earth. A great antidepressant watching them hunt in the sun. We will soon be watching black-faced cuckoo shrike getting their numbers together. Usually solitary, or pairs, they obviously prefer travelling in larger groups for their journeys north. The koel has appeared in our valley for the first time this year. Climate Change seems to be moving their summer range further south. We will not miss its repeated day and night calls when it too heads north. Neither, presumably, will the wattle birds in whose nests the Koels lay their eggs. Our yellow faced honeyeaters announce their arrival in spring with loud calls to attract a mate. They depart quietly, presumably to join many others in the long flight north up the western side of the Great Divide. Capertee Valley in autumn or spring will find large numbers of migrating honeyeaters. Alas numbers are declining. Bogong moths we took for granted each spring and autumn night after rain when large numbers would mass at night on our verandas, perishing on their way to or from the Snowy Mountains to Queensland. The last four years they have vanished - yet more victims of climate change. It is critically important that we in Bathurst do everything we can to preserve the special things in our world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/2f2bb498-3550-4555-8702-a44d363c39a9.jpg/r0_933_3019_2639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg