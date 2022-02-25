sport, local-sport,

While the top four look set in stone, there's still plenty to play for when it comes to the fifth and final Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) finals spot. Cavaliers are currently undefeated, the runaway leaders on 72 points, followed by Bathurst rivals Rugby Union (54) and St Pat's Old Boys (52) in second and third respectively. In fourth sits Orange City (45), but its position fifth to seventh that are too close to call. City Colts currently occupy the fifth and final play-off spot on 35 points, just one ahead of new boys ORC (34), who in turn are just one point ahead of Bathurst City (33). Centrals seem unlikely to threaten the top five on 24 points in eighth, while CYMS (18) and Centennials Bulls (12) seem all but done for 2021-22. This round could be crucial in deciding finals spot, with local rivals City Colts and St Pat's Old Boys to clash at Loco Oval, while another Bathurst derby will have Redbacks going up against Centennials at George Park 1. ORC will look to get its season back on track when they host Orange City at Morse Park 1 in another big match. Rugby Union will be looking to bring an end to Cavaliers' amazing undefeated streak this summer when it heads to Orange to play at Wade Park. In the fifth and final match of the round, Centrals will host CYMS at Jack Brabham Park 1. All games are set to get underway at 10am. A number of Bathurst players will then back up to play in the Bathurst open's second XI on Sunday, against Condobolin in the semi final of Western Zone Plate at Grinstead Oval, Forbes, from 10am. Centennials' Kurt Toole and Bathurst City's Joey Coughlan will co-captain the side for the match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/74cdbecd-a351-48c2-a4f8-d9d533bf28ae.jpg/r997_736_5472_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg