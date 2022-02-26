sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA FC will be out to win its first ever Australia Cup fixture when it welcomes Banksia to Bathurst next month. The Bathurst-based club has never hosted a fixture in the competition, which was previously named the FFA Cup, in its two only forays into the national knockout competition, in 2020 and 2021. The preliminary round fixture is unlikely to played at the main fields of Proctor Park, however, as they are currently closed due to necessary re-seeding ahead of winter. READ MORE: That means the fixture is likely to be played at Police Paddock. The draw for the second preliminary round for the NSW qualifying section of the Australia Cup was announced on Friday, with a total of six Western Premier League (WPL) teams competing, the most ever. Orange clubs Waratahs and Barnstoneworth United are also expected to host fixtures, against Roselea and Thirroul Thunder respectively. Rouse Hill Rams will make the massive four and half hour journey to Dubbo to face Macquarie United, while Mudgee Wolves will host Brighton Heat. Lithgow Workmen's is the only WPL scheduled to play an away game, drawn to play Nepean FA-affiliated, Warragamba-based outfit Warradale. Panorama's last two fixtures in the Australia Cup have resulted in defeat. The first was a 7-3 defeat to Central Coast-based Southern & Ettaong in 2020, a competition that would ultimately cancelled weeks later due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's game finished in a 5-4 defeated to Wollongong-based Coledale Waves in an extra-time, a match the Goats lead 4-2 at one stage. A date for the fixture between Panorama and Banskia is expected in the coming days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

