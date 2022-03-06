Local car enthusiasts pulled up proudly to the Bathurst Street Meet
Local car enthusiasts pulled up in Russell Street along Kings Parade last Friday, February 25, to take part in the Bathurst Street Meet.
A Western Advocate representative attended and snapped a few shots.
