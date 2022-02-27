sport, local-sport,

AT 3-11 chasing 152 for victory against an unbeaten team there's not much in such a scoreline to inspire confidence. Enter Brad Glasson. The Rugby Union batsman hit at over a run a ball in an unbeaten knock of 67 to take his side to a five wicket success over Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket leaders Cavaliers at Wade Park. Glasson entered at number four after watching the Bathurst representative trio of Imran Qureshi, Sam Macpherson and Ryan Peacock all fall cheaply. Together with Lachlan Coad (15) and Oliver Newton (37) he guided the team to a win within 30 overs of chasing. He finished with 11 fours and a six as Cavs suffered their first defeat across both BOIDC and Bonnor Cup this season. "We really went out there in a good frame of mind and we really wanted to get the job done against those guys," Glasson said. "We wanted to prove to the rest of the competition that we're a genuine threat and it was nice of us to put together a complete performance with the ball and the bat." Glasson went out into the middle with a good degree of self-confidence, despite struggling to go on with the job with the bat this BOIDC season on several occasions. "It obviously wasn't the best of starts for us with the bat, but I went out there knowing that I've been hitting the ball well and it's just been a couple of unlucky dismissals for me lately," he said. "It's really great to get some runs and get a few off the square. It feels good to contribute to a win like that." Another Rugby player who had a great day out was Flynn Taylor. The rising bowler led the way with the ball after taking 3-22 from his six overs, and also got to experience the winning moment alongside Glasson out in the middle of the field (4 not out). Cavaliers did have their share of players who stood tall in defeat, including Bailey Ferguson who hit a team-high 47 runs and opening bowlers Charlie Greer (2-43) and Hugh Britton (2-45), who troubled Rugby early on. The bonus point victory for Rugby has kept the highly unlikely minor premiership prize alive for the team, though it would require two wins and a pair of Cavs losses across the last two rounds. "At the drinks break we were looking at needing about another 60 runs, so we knew the bonus point win was in the frame but we were just focused on getting the win and getting the job done," Glasson said. "Ollie Newton came out after drinks though and hit a couple of quick boundaries and that kept the scoreboard ticking over." Rugby now holds a nine point buffer over third placed St Pat's Old Boys.

