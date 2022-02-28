news, local-news,

THE Australian Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was the push Wellington's Adam Jannis needed to put his hand up for political office. The personal trainer and health educator will represent Clive Palmer's United Australia Party on the ballot for the seat of Calare at the upcoming federal election. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Jannis was previously a Nationals voter, but feeling the party's support of the regions was waning, he switched to the UAP. "I saw UAP being very outspoken for people's freedom of choice and that really resonated with me significantly," he said. The UAP has made headlines for its controversial stance on COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, calling for Australians to be able to move without restriction and make their own choices about getting vaccinated. Mr Jannis supports the party's stance on all three points. He is completely against lockdowns, concerned about the impact on the economy, small business, mental health and education, and said vaccine mandates have caused further job losses. Mr Jannis said he is not an anti-vaxxer, however, he believes people should have the right to choose, particularly when presented with a new vaccine for a virus with a low mortality rate. "Because I believe in informed consent, because I believe in people having the right and freedom to choose medications, if any, they want to take, I just on principle could not agree with or support a vaccine mandate policy," he said. The Department of Health has stressed that vaccines help to protect people from "getting severely ill or dying" from COVID, and has defended the seemingly quick rollout of vaccines. COVID aside, Mr Jannis is also wants to protect freedom of speech by preventing tech companies from censoring people. "We need dissenting voices, we need people to speak up, to be able to voice their concerns without being blocked off social media. You can't force a consensus by blocking half of people's views," he said. He is also passionate about bringing manufacturing back to Australia. "We could make ourselves an indispensable pillar of the global economy and supply chain by making sure we maximise and utilise the resources we have here in Australia, instead of outsourcing a lot of the work," he said. The UAP only attracted 3.23 per cent of the first preference votes in Calare at the last federal election. However, Mr Jannis believes this election will see a swing away from the major parties and that he could be a strong contender for the seat with his skills and policies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

