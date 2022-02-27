news, local-news, news

If you've ever witnessed the rough and tumble of a roller derby, you might think it's not the most caring and sharing of activities. But looks can be deceiving and Bathurst's Central West Roller Derby prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming. The group has taken out the January round of Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest community funding program and plans to use the $2000 windfall to support current participants, and attract new participants to the sport. Central West Roller Derby, based at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, is a dynamic sporting club and community group that aims to empower its athletes, officials and volunteers who come together from across the Central West region. Supporter, Paul French, said the sport may look like it's not for the faint hearted, but insists there's far more to it. "Roller Derby is not just about the sport: it's a place that welcomes and accepts everyone. It is a place you can be secure and confident to be the best you can be," Mr French said. "For many, it's family and we are open to all comers aged 16 years and over. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We have a wonderful group of people already involved and we'd love to attract more people to the sport. "We are grateful for this support from Greater Bank through their #GreaterCentralWest program, which will help us cover the cost of running our roller derby league." Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Greg Creagan, said it's great to a lower-profile sport take out the latest funding round. "We are delighted Central West Roller Derby has taken out the public vote in the #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program," Mr Creagan said. "It showcases the tremendous diversity of activities and organisations that the Central West has to offer and it's a great example to other groups that they too can harness community support and secure support through our community funding program." Also benefiting from the January's funding round were runners-up Hear Our Heart Ear Bus Project which is operating out of Dubbo and Can Assist Orange, each receiving $500. Grassroots sporting organisations are the focus of the February round, with Bathurst City Red Tops Soccer, Orange CYMS Senior Soccer Club and SASS Strikers Football Club (Dubbo) all vying for a share of $3,000 in funding. Voting for the February round of the funding program is currently open, but you need to be quick, with the round closing at 5.00pm on Wednesday March 2. Vote online at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/a77fa152-0c44-4f10-84b9-aa561d154a20.jpg/r0_54_2048_1211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg