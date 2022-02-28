news, local-news,

Greens on William hosted their first artisans market for 2022, with the event attracting a number of new local businesses. A Western Advocate representative was there to capture the evening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/6ff2fe20-68bd-4561-9ef9-baa5e2335db5.JPG/r0_140_5840_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg