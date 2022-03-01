Man charged after allegedly ramming police car in chase

news, local-news, news, Chifley Police

A BATHURST man who allegedly rammed a Highway Patrol car as he tried to evade police on Friday night will front court later this month, charged with a string of driving offences. The 43-year-old, who will appear before Bathurst Local Court on March 16, allegedly led police on a chase in the CBD, before repeatedly ramming the Highway Patrol car and throwing a glass beer bottle at the officer. Crime Manager, Acting Inspector Detective Glenn Griffith commended the actions of his staff in quickly containing what was clearly a volatile situation. Detective Acting Inspector Griffith said the driver initially came to the attention of the lone highway patrol officer at around 6.40pm on Friday in Hereford Street, where it is alleged he was travelling at a speed in excess of the posted speed limit. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He said the officer did a U-turn, activating the sirens, but the driver allegedly failed to slow down continuing up Hereford Street towards Stanley Street. Police caught up with the vehicle, with the driver allegedly refusing to stop, as he continued up George Street before turning right into Morrissett Street. Police allege the driver made no attempt to stop. A pursuit was activated with the driver turning left into Rankin Street travelling towards the Durham Street intersection, where he stopped his car. Police pulled in behind, where it is alleged the man placed his car into reverse, ramming the police vehicle, before continuing straight across the Durham Street intersection up Rankin Street towards Howick Street. Here it is alleged he has driven on the incorrect side of the roundabout, and then pulled over in Rankin Street before again colliding with the front end of the police vehicle. Detective Acting Inspector Griffith said police will allege the driver continued to ram the police vehicle with his ute as he tried to get past it. Unable to do do so he then got out of the car in what police will allege was an extremely agitated state, went to the boot and got two full glass bottles of beer which he then threw at police. Additional police rushed to the scene, which was just metres from the Bathurst Police Station, and he was wrestled to the ground and arrested. As a result of the incident, one officer sustained minor injuries including soreness to his neck and knee, the police car sustained front-end damage. The man was charged with police pursuit (drive dangerously), using an offensive weapon to prevent detainment, assault police and drive recklessly and furiously.

