Bathurst Theatre Company [BTC] is inviting the community to a one-night-only production at Keystone 1889 next Friday for International Women's Day. The production, #BreaktheBias, will bring a host of talented performers together for a showcase acknowledging the experiences of local women. READ ALSO: Bathurst Mardi Gras celebrations to take place at Keystone on March 4 BTC president Libby Daniewska said International Women's Day is an important occasion for the company to mark, as there's been many issues concerning women's rights in recent news. "We've picked some strong female monologues to be performed on the night alongside some music performances, and there will be a wide range of emotions captured on stage," Ms Daniewska said. "Some of the monologues are incredibly funny, others are tearjerkers, so there will be plenty of stories for local women [and men] to relate to." READ ALSO: Greens on William's artisans market attracts new faces in the new year Bronwyn Newcombe will be musical director, while Michelle Griffin from Mitchell Conservatorium will also contribute to the show. Ms Daniewska said the production will cover a wide range of topics regarding female-centric issues. "The show will cover gender equality in the workplace, sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement," she said. "It'll be highly topical, and we strongly encourage everyone to come and check it out." Ms Daniewska, who became BTC president at the end of last year, said there's plenty more in the works from the company. "We're getting plenty of younger people involved, as well as people who are new to town, so it's an exciting time," she said. "There will be two plays coming up from local playwrights later in the year, so we're looking forward to bringing adult-orientated theatre back in a big way." READ ALSO: Emily-Mae Strickland swam over 15kms to raise funds for mental health Keystone owner Trish Carr said the upcoming show will be the first theatrical production to make use of the venue's refurbished stage. "We've now got a state-of the art lighting rig and are on top of our sound and stage management operations, which will enhance the quality of productions," Ms Carr said. #BreaktheBias will be performed at Keystone on Friday, March 11. Tickets cost $25 [$20 for concession] and are available via TryBooking. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/369db24b-dd68-46af-85c4-338db92e3bc7.JPG/r2_154_4606_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg