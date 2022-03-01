sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Giants' women's outfit has impressed in its first major pre-season hit out of 2022, picking up a win in the inaugural AFLW Queanbeyan Cup on Saturday. The pre-season carnival was originally meant to be played over the weekend, however, due to torrential rain the Sunday leg of the competition was abandoned. Nevertheless, the carnival was the perfect opportunity for the Giants' team to enjoy some footy for the first time in months, after the AFL Central West Women's competition came to a premature end due to COVID-19 back in August. READ MORE: Co-coach Liz Kennedy said the Giants team had a mix of players not only from the Giants, but Bathurst Bushrangers, Orange Tigers and Dubbo Demons. "We had about 13 girls from the Giants and then we had one from the Bushrangers, three from Orange and one from Dubbo, just to make up the numbers," she said. "It was a really good day. The first two games, we had some really competitive losses. "We then played Batemans Bay in our last game and we came away with a win, which was really good, really pleasing." The Giants lost its opening match to Belconnen 36-0, before a 40-2 defeat to Ainslie in its second match of the carnival. That third match, as Kennedy alluded to, was a win over Batemans Bay, a 7-2 success in wet conditions. Kennedy said it was a great occasion on the weekend, considering her players hadn't played for over six months. "We're still a bit off starting the season, but it was still very good to play because we hardly got any footy last year," she said. "To start playing earlier in the season was really good. "It was really good to have a hit out and we didn't know what to expect but they certainly exceeded our expectations. "The quality of footy is just at a higher level down there, but we definitely held our own."

