sport, local-sport,

ONE of the most popular events on the Eglinton Tennis Club's calendar will be making its return this Saturday players from the club prepare for another meeting with the Northbridge Tennis Club. The Challenge Cup clash has been put on hold over the past two editions due to COVID-19 but now the opportunity has arisen for the teams to come together again. Eglinton captain John Bullock said it's exciting for members of both clubs to finally welcome back an event they've sorely missed. "The Challenge Cup started in 2014, and the first match was played at Eglinton. One of our members at the club, Roger Giles, was a member of the Northbridge Tennis Club, and it all started through him," he said. "It's always played in the true spirit of the game. With COVID interrupting the last two years it's been really hard for both teams to battle through that, so we're hoping that this year we'll be able to all bounce back. "Everyone's just so keen to get back on the tennis court. I believe that this year we'll have our strongest team in the history of the event." Northbridge will be up for the challenge Eglinton will throw their way. "I've heard through the grape vine that captain of the Eglinton side, 'Slugger' Bullock, has his side in peak condition with boot camp training just completed and are ready to serve all the Aces to bring down our side," captain coach of the Northbridge side Clive Wilkinson said. "Well Slugger, your famous Trump card is going to be trumped this Saturday in what I believe will be the sweetest of victories for the Northbridge Warriors." Eglinton are trying to chase their third success in the competition and end Northbridge's recent winning ways in the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/6a933ae6-cb99-482b-b4d6-fb3af7e1bb34.jpg/r0_108_864_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg