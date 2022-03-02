Bowling community mourning loss of club secretary Kevin Howard

sport, local-sport,

By the Bowling Shark It is with sincere sadness that we pause and remember our bowls secretary, dear friend and mate Kevin Howard. All players this week paused to remember Kevin and what he brought to the club as the great organiser he was and the words of wisdom that he placed into all our minds prior to play each week. You will be missed Master Chief. So, to bring you up to date this is how they rolled: Thursday February 17 Rink 10 - Women's 4's Competition - Ron Hollibone, Robyn Stenhouse, Leonie McGarry and Ron McGarry played hard against Dawn Howarth, Betsy Thornberry, Sue Murray and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone played the match well with a 14-2 lead on the 8th, and from there cruised home for a victory 21-12. Sunday February 20 Rink three: Ron Hollibone, Mel Parker and Tiger Smith were in the box seat against Liz Draper, Sue Murray and Ron McGarry. The scores were level on the 10th (5-all) and from there Team Smith took and maintained the lead to win 12-6. Rink four: Mixed Pairs Championship - Peggy McIntosh and George Ballard trailed all the way against Jodie James and Glen Urza. Team Urza hung on in the end to win 22-18. Rink five: Merle Stephens and Noel Witney had a close match to big with against Peter Drew and Phil Murray. The scores were level on the 14th (14-all) and then Team Witney puts some points between the opposition to take the win 24-19. Rink six: Des Sanders and Graham Scott struggled for points and the lead against Trevor Sharpham and Leonie McGarry. Team McGarry had a 14-1 lead by the 9th and from there took the win by 11 points to win 24-13. Tuesday 22 February 2022 Rink three: Keith Pender, Brian Hope and Dave Josh were level on 3 all after 4 ends against Mick Burke, Glen Miller and Paul Galvin. But the points stopped for Team Josh for 8 ends to be stuck on 4 points. With that Team Galvin racked them up to win 22-11. Rink four: Ron Hogan, Athol Flanagan and Peter Zylstra were miss firing from the start against Ian Warren, Russ McPherson and Gary Cameron. Team Cameron dominated the green with a 17-0 lead by the 7th and continued to the end to win 34-7. Rink five: Ted Parker, Graham Scott and Des Sanders were in the match for the first two ends against Kevin Arrow, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney. After that Team Witney held the lead for the remainder of the game to win 24-13. Rink six: Terry Clark, Robert Raithby and Robyn Moore were 10 behind by the 9th against Alan Clark, Greg Hallett and Jim Clark. Team Moore did their best but couldn't get the win to go down 24-13 in the end. Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Max Elms and Peter Phegan were absolutely dominated by Phillipe Legall, Terry Chifley and George Ballard. Team Ballard nearly ran out of counters to keep the score to win the match 40-9. Wednesday 23 February 2022 Rink two: Ray Miller, Robyn Stenhouse and Liz Bull drew level on the 13th (12-all) against Sally Colebatch, Marg Hayes and Peter Zylstra. From here Team Zylstra scored every end to win 21-12. Rink three Women's 4's Competition: Dawn Howarth, Betsy Thornberry, Sue Murray and Tim Pickstone opened the scoring against Val Zylstra, Des Sanders, Mel Parker and Alan Clark. Team Clark lead from the 2nd end and took the win 17-13. Rink four: Liz Draper, Robyn Adams (swing bowler) and Kerry Lucas had what it takes to win against Marg Nyland, Robyn Adams and Pauline Clark. In the end it came down to the last couple of ends for Team Lucas to take the win 21-19. Saturday February 26 Rink two: George Ballard, Jeff Adams and Mick McDonald had the hard end of the stick early in the match against Ron Hollibone, Graham Scott and John Hobson. With level scores on two ends early the match was anyone's. Team McDonald then surged ahead at the tail end of the match to take the win 22-14. Rink three: Terry Clark, Terry Burke and Athol Flanagan were behind early against Ron Hogan, Greg Hallett and Ron McGarry. Team Flanagan then took the lead on the 5th and then Team McGarry gazumped them on the 10th and maintained the lead to win 25-14. Rink four: Alan Clark, Max Elms and Noel Witney had the lead from the opening end against Peter Zylstra, Ted Parker and Robyn Moore. Team Moore fought back to level the match on the 10th (11 all) but from there Team Witney held out the opposition to win 26-19. Rink five: John Bosson, Ray Minogue and Trevor Sharpham opened the scoring against Phillipe Legall, Peter Phegan and Tim Pickstone. From the second end Team Pickstone had the lead and Team Sharpham were playing catch up. Team Pickstone winning 22-16. Rink 10 - Mixed Pairs: Robyn Stenhouse and Des Sanders were 11-0 down against Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan. Team Brennan played the advantages of the green and worked well together to take a convincing win in the end 35-7. The Teams for the 2021 Pennants State Finals are going to hold training matches each weekend until the end of March when the Women travel to Tuncurry and the Men to Maitland. Each team will hold training games on Sunday in full uniform. If you are interested in watching both these teams, see you at the Majellan after 10 am Sunday's. This wraps up another week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty. The Club A and B Pairs Championships continued this week. Wednesday February 23 A-grade Game 1, rink 5: Ray Noonan and Denis Oxley defeated Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield 23-10. Shorty and Den were off to a flying start with eleven shots (including a six), scored after the first five ends. Garry and Scoey scored a few singles to trail 16-5 after thirteen ends. A couple of twos had them on 19-10 when Shorty and Den took the last three ends. B-grade Pieter Buining and Ian Shaw beat Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh 33-12. Ian was "man-of-the-Match" with his excellent Lead bowls. Pieter wasn't too bad either as Paul and John struggled. After ten ends, Peter and Ian had a handy 19-5 lead after scoring a six. They comprehensively won the majority of ends thereafter. Saturday February 26 A-grade Game 1, rink 2: Denis and Shorty came up against Phil Gray and John Archer after their win on Wednesday. Phil had just returned from the "Golden Eagle" in Orange where he and Ray Fitzalan came in seventh. Phil and John were too strong as they piled up the shots; a seven in the eleventh end put them on 18-4. In the closing stages, Shorty and Denis had no answer as Phil and John piled on the shots to finish on 32-9 after 19 ends. Game 2, rink 3: Mick and Susie Simmons won over Alex Birkens and Bryan Bromfield, 20-16. Susie and Mick had seven on the board after four ends however Alex and Bryan had caught up to be 11-all in the eleventh end. Team Simmons remained in the lead after winning five shots in the next three ends. Winning a couple of threes made the difference. B-grade Game 1, rink 4: Chris Stafford and Pat Duff won their match against Jim Grives and new player James Nau. Chris and Pat were quick out of the blocks with a single and two fours. Jim and James won the next five ends but only gained six shots in the process. A four, then a seven had Chris and Pat on a 20-8 score. Jim and James then won six of the last ten ends but the gap was too big to overcome. The final score: 25-16. Socials Wednesday February 23 Game 1: Alby Homer, Bruce Rich and Robin Moore played Susie Simmons, Ken Fulton and Robert Keady. They started on Green 2, rink 8 but found it too slow so moved down to #1 Green. Although Alby's team was leading, they decided to re-start from scratch. Alby forfeited four shots by agreeing to this. After the restart, Susie's team led Alby's by 8-3. Alby and co almost caught up three ends later but Susie's team outplayed them again to lead 13-6. Again, Alby's team came close with the score on 13-10 in the 16th end. A three for Susie against a two for Alby had Susie's team win on 16-12 after 18 ends. The gap of four could have been zero! Game 2, rink 10: Jim Grives, John Martin and Ian Cunningham beat Trevor Kellock, Arch Ledger and Phil Murray 32-20. Jim's crew lost three shots in the first end but came back, scoring eleven shots in the next three ends. So strong were they that they led 22-5 after the tenth end. This grew to 28-9 in the 14th end. A couple of fours for Trevor's side brought them up to 28-17; from there it was pretty even. Game 3, rink 12: Bob Lindsay, Joe Young and James Nau played against Norm Hayes, Mark Withers and Bob Foster, beating them 32-15. Bob's team was always in front but at the 13th end the difference was only five shots - 16-11. Bob's crew them added thirteen shots, 4,5,3,1 in four ends to swamp their opponents on their way to victory. Saturday February 26 Game 1, rink 1: Paul Reece and Phil Murray (P&P) had a close win, 18-17, over Joe Young and John McDonagh (J&J). The two Js led 6-1 after six ends, this was equalised two ends later by the two Ps. And so it went, the lead see-sawing with scores on 11,15 and 17-all. Going into the last end, it was the two Ps take gained the win with a single shot. Game 2, rink 5: Bob Lindsay and Ian Shaw were winners again, this time over Alby Homer and Ian Schofield. Bob and Ian were dominant, losing only four ends out of fifteen. At this stage of the game, the score was 23-7. Alby and Scoey then won four of the last five ends and ten shots, ending the game on 25-17. Game 3, rink 6: Mark Withers teamed up with Bruce Rich for their 23-20 win over Ron Cambey and Arch Ledger. Mark and Bruce were leading early, 8-5 when Ron and Arch took the lead after scoring a four. Mark and Bruce passed them but again, Ron and Arch equalised with the score 12-all in the 12th end. A four put them ahead again, but Mark and Bruce had a burst of four ends and nine shots to be five in front, 21-16. Ron and Arch scored another four shots in the last three ends but fell short by three. Game 4, rink 7: Anthony Morrissey and Paul Rodenhuis combined well to win over Trevor Kellock and John Fulton with a 27-15 score. Trevor and John had a 4-1 lead after four ends but that was the end of their scoring for a while. At the 11th end, the score was 15-4 when Trevor and John picked up a seven, putting them back in the game. Anthony had some great shots, converting 3 or 4-down to a single up in the next six ends when he and Paul added another eleven shots. Trev and John added another four shots in the last two ends. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors meet U3A Bowlers We had only two boys, Flynn Armstrong and Nolan Stafford in the Juniors. After various drills, they had a game against Robert Keady and James Nau from the U3A group. James and Robert led 2-nil after two ends. When Flynn and Nolan had three shots in the head, James tried a drive. He hit it alright, but the result was the jack was sent to Flynn and Nolan's bowls, giving them five shots. The final end went to Flynn and Nolan with the result 6-2.

