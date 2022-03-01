news, local-news, crash, airlifted, woman, westmead

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Bathurst. Emergency services were called to Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone, 4km north of Kandos, about 10am on Monday, February 28, after a car and truck collided. The female driver of the car was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney, in a critical but stable condition. A passenger in the truck was trapped for a short period of time, before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW and local RFS members. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Orange Base Hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured; he was taken to Rylstone hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation with the assistance of the Crash Investigations Unit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/85e0d681-ee2a-45a6-bf69-18d17b7fdbfe.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg