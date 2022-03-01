Driver airlifted to Westmead in critical condition
Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Bathurst.
Emergency services were called to Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone, 4km north of Kandos, about 10am on Monday, February 28, after a car and truck collided.
The female driver of the car was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney, in a critical but stable condition.
A passenger in the truck was trapped for a short period of time, before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW and local RFS members.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Orange Base Hospital.
The driver of the truck was not injured; he was taken to Rylstone hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation with the assistance of the Crash Investigations Unit.
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News