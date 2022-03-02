sport, local-sport,

IT'S a great sight for any school just to see one of their students gain a place in a Polding team, so Assumption School are overjoyed to see two players qualify for the NSW Primary Schools Sport Association (PSSA) Tennis Championships. Year six student Bridie Worthy, 11, and year five student Addison Sense, 10, both impressed when representing the Bathurst diocese at Tamworth. It's a special achievement for the Bathurst pair who claimed two of just five available in the Polding team. Bridie's father, Josh, said the pair were ecstatic to progress to the next level together. "Having two make the Polding team in one year is pretty exciting. They were both very excited on Friday when they found out that they'd made it, and it's pretty cool for the school as well," he said. "For them to make it through to Tamworth they'd played back on the fourth of February at Dubbo and they won through there. There were three spots there and they took two of those spots. "Then in the Polding selection process there were girls from many different locations - the Lismore, Newcastle, Broken Bay and Forbes-Wilcannia diocese. They all played for the five spots in the Polding team." Worthy will be the number two player in the Polding team and Sense takes the number five position. The pair have impressed coach Andrew Mitton with their dedication to the game. "They've been working really hard for the last few years and I've had them under my wing for a little while now. Just having two from the one school is something you don't see often at all, especially in different age groups," Mitton said. "It's amazing to see them achieve not only that first regional selection but then a state selection as well. "They're putting in the hard yards. They're on court three to four days a week. That work has seen them make great improvement. "Bridie's a little older and taller, so she's got a bit of range, and is very consistent. Addison's a lot smaller but she's a real pocket rocket, and very quick around the court. She has a good tennis brain. "They also made the semi-finals of a regional matchplay event on Sunday so they've really had a great week." The NSW PSSA State Tennis Championships will be held at Rockdale from May 3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4b258830-6490-45e0-9192-aba0d2bb9660_rotated_270.JPG/r0_498_3024_2207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg