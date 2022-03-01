news, local-news, news, weather

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall has been released for the Riverina and parts of the Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes and Lower Western Forecast Districts. Locals are advised to stay away from creeks and storm drains, and not to walk, ride or drive through flood water. During a storm, State Emergency Services (SES) recommend unplugging computers and appliances, avoid using the phone, staying indoors with children and pets, and away from windows, and monitoring the conditions. Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. If trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000. For emergency help phone the SES on 132 500. Visit http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for most up to date warnings. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

