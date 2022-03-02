sport, local-sport,

Bathurst's division one side will be playing for pride this Sunday in the final round of Central West District Golf Pennants. Bathurst suffered a 4-1 loss to Dubbo at Wellington the previous Sunday, meaning any hope of finishing top of its group ended, meaning this Sunday's fixture against Forbes in Dubbo is basically a dead rubber. Bathurst's Reece Hodson said his team ultimately fell away against Dubbo through the middle and back end of its ties. READ MORE: "The boys were all ready to go over and when we got over there, everyone was practicing and playing well," he said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, Bathurst up against Dubbo. Dubbo has a good side. I just told the boys to go out there and grind and hang in there as best as you can and get a win. "Unfortunately things didn't go to our favour. Things were pretty close after nine holes and everything was pretty square in the matches. "Through the middle, back end, unfortunately Dubbo came out on top and got the win." While Bathurst cannot not progress to the play-off against the other group winner, Hodson is hoping his team can finish its season with a win. "We're essentially going up there to play for second or third," he said. "The boys were a bit down after the loss but I said, 'No, we've got one round to go. Let's fight it out and get the win and finish strong'. "We had a couple of young guys in the side this year, playing for the first time. "I just said to put the loss down to experience. It happens and you've just got to hang in." Of the team that played Dubbo last weekend, Stephen McDonald will be unavailable this coming Sunday. That means Hodson will have to decide on a new player to join himself, Justin Sutton, Jacob Lamb and David Hitchick for the fixture against Forbes.

