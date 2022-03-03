FRIDAY will bring us the annual Bathurst Merino Association Merino Ewe Competition, one of the longest running events of this kind in NSW and will present eight teams to judges Hamish McLaren and Michael Corkhill. The entrants are: Transportation is available. The tour bus will leave the Bathurst McDonald's rear car park at 7.30am and return by 5pm. There are still a few seats left, so phone Kirby McPhee if you are interested. Numbers must be known for catering purposes. The presentation dinner will be held later in the evening at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, which is located on College Road. Please arrive at the club at 6pm in preparation for a 6.30pm start. Some thoughts for Ewe Competition day: Sourcing an adequate work force is proving difficult in most industries and pandemic restrictions have taken away the urge to work in many situations. In former times staff enjoyed their achievements, earned their money and fitted in with team culture. To find three people to drench several thousand wethers a hundred kilometres from home, or to mark and mules 1100 big Merino lambs 180km away might be awkward today. Pick up at 4am and home at 8.30 for $640 meant that staff earned every cent. Good staff are still about but must be very much appreciated and well rewarded. We know that if we buy a cheap truck that we will own a cheap truck and if we employ low paid staff we will have cheap staff. Real estate markets in our district continue to please vendors and keep first home buyers out of the market. Rentals have risen to levels never imagined, but they are in line with real estate values. We are at a stage where town houses and units are sold soon after listing and viable sized farms are now being sold for over $10 million. The reality of war in Ukraine and possibility of problems closer to us may cause market ripples but a lot of cash must be swirling about in prosperous countries. This week's unneeded information: Six mates who went to school together in the 1940s and 50s meet at a Bathurst coffee venue weeky. Bathurst's very own Ben Chifley was also in their class. They rarely speak of Ben, but deep down they are proud to tell descendants "I went to school with Ben Chifley", and Bob Rooke has photos to prove it. The lady phoned the law to complain about the young fellow next door who walked around his unit naked every night at around 9pm. The Sargeant checked and said to the woman, "But you can't even see the window from here." The lady replied: "Just try standing on that kitchen chair and looking through the skylight." The friend also reported that it wasn't safe to go out on the street. "The old man two doors down sits at his front porch and whistles dirty songs". It is such a quality restaurant that they supply gravy to match your vest. With the world seemingly on the edge of conflict and shipping and logistical issues apparently worsening, your Australian wool market shrugs its shoulders and carries on! We saw an offering of 44,978 bales in week 34 and the EMI was up 1ac to 1421c per kilogram, while 18micron and finer fleece types were 10-15ac dearer and the broader microns basically unchanged for the week. It seems that as consumers return to the office and social events this is driving the suiting market as they may have put on a few kilograms during COVID or want to purchase new woollen work and formal wear. This is then reflected in the demand for longer combing wools with finer types in particular being sought after. The crossbred market continues to meander, and we all wait with great anticipation for the large interior textile orders and heavy outer wool wear to come. When this happens is anyone's guess. What effect on wool demand into the Russian market due to the Ruble crash and the doubling of domestic interest rates by the Central Bank of Russia to 20 per cent remains to be seen. Week 35 sees an estimated offering of over 51,000 bales with an eight per cent increase in quantity from the initial estimated offering of 47,000 bales.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/88e7511b-252a-4982-b297-a70aaaf1fe64.jpg/r0_106_960_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg