HOCKEY is back this weekend and it's set to return in a big way. Central West's best players in both the men's and women's game is set to lock horns with Sydney powerhouse club Briars at the Cooke Hockey Complex on Saturday, in the second consecutive edition of the All Stars fixture. St Pat's veteran Shane Conroy is set to make his first appearance for the Central West men's team in the All Stars match, so he's understandably excited to take on a top quality club from Sydney in Briars. "It should be a good challenge and it's exciting. It should be a lot of fun," he said. READ MORE: "We've got some good senior players in our team. It's obviously the best players we can pull together in the Western area, which between us all, there's experience playing down in Sydney. "We're just all coming together for the game. We just went through a nomination process, with coaches from last year. They took in the nominations and the committee picked a team, I believe. Conroy said he's a fan of the All Stars fixture and he's hoping organisers can evolve the concept in the coming years. "I like the concept, it's a new challenge and it's something different," he said. "I'd like to see it evolve again, maybe with some more involvement from Sydney clubs. Maybe it could evolve into a competition or an event. But what we have is good. "I think they've evolved it well from last year to this year, including some junior development." Hockey was lucky enough to get its entire season in last year, with both the grand finals in the Premier League Hockey women's and men's completed before the COVID-19 lockdown. But it's still been some considerable time since a majority of players have played top level hockey, so understandably Conroy and his teammates will be eager to rip in. "We just got our season in last year. It's good to get back and play," he said. "It'll be a good test to play a Sydney first grade team. It'll just be good to get out there and have a hit around." The men's All Stars team will feature a number of other Bathurst talents including Riley Hanrahan, Lachlan Howard and Tyler Willott. The women's All Stars team is also littered with Bathurst players including the likes of Sophie Conroy, Millie Fulton, Brooke McFadden and Jess Watterson, who was recently announced as one of 35 hockey players named in the 2022 Australian women's indoor squad late last week. The men's match will get underway at 3.50pm, while the women's will start later at 6pm. In between matches, an All Stars men's 'futures' team will play a Briars equivalent at 5.30pm, while an All Stars 'futures B' will play a 'futures W' will get underway at 5.10pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/89f3321c-18e4-4802-a9a8-cb18087f09b1.png/r25_0_1692_942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg