Ash Wednesday, March 2, marked the beginning of Caritas Australia's Project Compassion 2022, an initiative that gives people the chance to help those in need. A number of schools and parishes in the Bathurst Diocese, including Cathedral Catholic Primary School, will be holding fundraisers over the weeks leading up to Easter to raise money for Project Compassion. "I think we're all in a world where we're bombarded with all of the stuff that's happening; whether it's a pandemic [or] whether it's a war in Ukraine," Diocesan director for Caritas Josh Clayton said. "There's lots of people suffering greatly and we're seeing it all the time but sometimes we can feel a bit helpless. "I know some schools have done things like shaving off the beards of teachers ... to earn a bit of extra money and it's always a bit of fun but is also drawing attention to those really important things as well." The focus areas for this year's project will be struggling communities both in Australia and overseas. To determine where the funds go, Caritas Australia works with governments and other groups to identify the areas most in need at the time. One of the communities that will benefit from this year's project is the First Nations Australians living in the Northern Territory. "Project compassion is one of those things where we can give money to those who really don't have as much as we have at all," Mr Clayton said. "Being able to reach out and give someone a hand up to be able to live a better life when their country's been invaded or they've had polio." Mr Clayton said involving students is really important because it's an eye-opener to how lucky children living in Bathurst are compared to some children in other parts of the world. "It makes us appreciate more what we have and what gifts we've been given," Mr Clayton said. "If more people can understand that the world isn't exactly the same as Bathurst is, and even Bathurst has it's own challenges, then I think we'll be in a better place."

