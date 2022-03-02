news, local-news,

The SES has urged Bathurst residents to remain vigilant and not enter flood waters should they occur in the coming days. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall in Bathurst on Wednesday and Thursday, with severe thunderstorms possible. SES Western Zone community capability officer David Rankine said, if the right conditions prevail, that could cause flood along the river catchments in the area. "We're asking people if they are on the road and we are experiencing significant rainfall, not to be a statistic," he said. "To turn around if they get to flooded causeways and creeks and not risk drowning." Mr Rankine said that the low level bridge and Eleven Mile Drive are two of the places most likely to flood. These locations could potentially close in the coming days if the rainfall is significant enough. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/09cd00db-d761-4c8c-a52e-d9b6d37b8013.jpg/r1_0_1105_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg