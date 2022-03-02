sport, local-sport,

Four of Bathurst's most talented up-and-coming swimmers will go up against the best from across the state when they compete in the 2022 NSW State Open Championships. To be held at the Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre from Friday to Sunday, Nikki Browne, Caleb Cashman, Tyler Johnson and Sienna Whalan will all compete in a combined 11 individual events across the three-day event. Browne is entered in the women's 50 metres freestyle, Cashman will be contesting the men's 100 metres breaststroke and 400 metres individual medley, Johnson will be busy competing in the men's 50 metres breaststroke, 100 metres breaststroke, 100 metres backstroke, 50 metres backstroke and 200 metres backstroke and Whalan is set to race in the women's 100 metres breaststroke, 50 metres breaststroke and 200 metres breaststroke. Bathurst Swim Club coach Josh Stapley said it's a fantastic result to have four local swimmers competing at the open championships. READ MORE: "It's certainly the most we've had that I know of," he said. "I know we had two last year with Sienna and Tyler. I know several years ago we had two swimmers representing Bathurst, but four is a really great outcome, especially when we look at a couple of the younger guys doing it. "Of course they're still quite young, which is great when you consider the open championships are more targeted towards people over 18. "To have these four guys under the age of 18, it's a bit of a bonus for them. "It's a really exciting opportunity for them to rub shoulders with our Olympic swim team. Most of our Olympic swim team and the Australian Dolphins will be there, coming from all around Australia to compete. That will be a big thrill for them." With so much senior experience on display, Stapley said his four swimmers will be hoping to just put in their best performance. "We're an outside chance of maybe making a B final," he said. "Last year, Sienna actually made a reserve for one of the B finals. It's not completely unreasonable but it'll still be a long shot. "Looking at the program, it's really strong. With the national championships moving back a month, it's meant the entire Australian Olympic team are down here. "It'll be tough, but it'll be about the experience, to race at a major event with some of the best in the world is a pretty big deal. "For Caleb and Sienna, this will be their last big hit out before the national age championships. I know Caleb is trying to PB in the 400 IM and go into the nationals number one. "For Tyler and Nikki, they're using this as another opportunity to qualify for their national age championships, which they're both extremely close to qualifying for. "They'll be hoping for really good times and with fast times likely down there, they should give it a big push." The first races are expected to get underway from 9am on Friday morning, before the last finals wrapping up well after 5.30pm on Sunday evening. For a complete list of entries and for the program, visit the NSW Swimming website at www.nsw.swimming.org.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

