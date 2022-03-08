Catholica schools week, religion, education, community

Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is an annual event and involves the communities of all 590 Catholic primary and secondary schools across NSW and the ACT. Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst (CEDB) is responsible for 33 schools, approximately 9,300 students and 1,200 staff in the delivery of high-quality Catholic education. First and foremost, Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is about celebration. The main aim of CSW is to raise awareness and celebrate the strength and distinctiveness of Catholic schools across the state. CSW will provide an opportunity for Catholic schools to showcase what is done every day in our schools and invite the community in to experience teaching and learning at its best. Catholic Schools Week is about strengthening relationships between all those that have a stake in our schools - students, staff, families, priests, parishioners, and the wider community. What can parents expect to find that is valuable in a Catholic school? You just have to accept the open day invitation and visit one of the schools to see the beauty of the work within; families coming together with schools in providing a robust academic grounding to help their child traverse the world today. Catholic Schools provide authentic values which is in great demand in workplaces, politics, sport, every sphere of life. Providing education through the Catholic lens of caring for the individual and loving the person where they are at is at the core of schools. Catholic Schools offer a holistic education underpinned by Gospel values and offer a great education for all families A sense of wellbeing and connectedness in schools promotes optimal development of the person as a whole and contributes to academic success. Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst supports social and emotional welfare by equipping students and their parents with effective strategies, recommendations and tools. Catholic schools equip students with the knowledge and skills to cultivate their wellbeing through Religious Education, the foundations of literacy and numeracy, and the essential building blocks to learn and grow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/15f61782-31e0-4fa4-a8b3-09d1e91f6a32.jpg/r9_0_3830_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Get into the spirit and experience Catholic Schools Week

+1

MORE GALLERIES Catholic Schools offer a holistic education underpinned by Gospel values and offer a great education for all families. Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is an annual event and involves the communities of all 590 Catholic primary and secondary schools across NSW and the ACT. Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst (CEDB) is responsible for 33 schools, approximately 9,300 students and 1,200 staff in the delivery of high-quality Catholic education.

First and foremost, Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is about celebration. The main aim of CSW is to raise awareness and celebrate the strength and distinctiveness of Catholic schools across the state.

CSW will provide an opportunity for Catholic schools to showcase what is done every day in our schools and invite the community in to experience teaching and learning at its best. Catholic Schools Week is about strengthening relationships between all those that have a stake in our schools - students, staff, families, priests, parishioners, and the wider community. What can parents expect to find that is valuable in a Catholic school?

You just have to accept the open day invitation and visit one of the schools to see the beauty of the work within; families coming together with schools in providing a robust academic grounding to help their child traverse the world today.

Catholic Schools provide authentic values which is in great demand in workplaces, politics, sport, every sphere of life.

Providing education through the Catholic lens of caring for the individual and loving the person where they are at is at the core of schools.

Catholic Schools offer a holistic education underpinned by Gospel values and offer a great education for all families

A sense of wellbeing and connectedness in schools promotes optimal development of the person as a whole and contributes to academic success.

Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst supports social and emotional welfare by equipping students and their parents with effective strategies, recommendations and tools. Catholic schools equip students with the knowledge and skills to cultivate their wellbeing through Religious Education, the foundations of literacy and numeracy, and the essential building blocks to learn and grow. SHARE