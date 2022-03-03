news, local-news,

Members of the community looking for something invigorating to do on the weekend need only look around the Bathurst community for a pair of yellow Bali flags at selected locations. These flags will mark the location of an artist who will be taking part in this weekend's Bathurst Arts Trail, a regular event where a number of local artists open their home studios to members of the community looking for artistic stimulation. READ ALSO: Former Bathurst author Aofie Clifford releases third novel, 'When We Fall' The trail incorporates several practicing artists based in the Bathurst CBD, as well as artists from Millthorpe, Newbridge, Sunny Corner, Clear Creek, Peel and Mount Rankin. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery and the t.Arts Gallery in George Street are also featured in the trail. For Mount Rankin-based artist Karen James, the trail is a wonderful opportunity to showcase her art in front of a wider audience. "I've been involved in the Bathurst Arts Trail for around three years, and it's lovely to be involved with a group of like-minded people," Ms James said. READ ALSO: Bathurst artists to join forces for Manifest exhibition at Tremain's Mill "As artists, we're quite solitary a lot of the time, so it's good to put our heads together and share our art and ideas on a regular basis. "The arts trail is a great opportunity for members of the community to visit a local artist, or a few in succession, at their own leisure, and beyond the art, there's nothing quite like a weekend drive." Ms James moved to Bathurst with her husband three and a half years ago after 18 years in New Zealand, where they were based in Kaikoura, and she was also involved in an arts trail there. She said her direction as an artist is founded by observation and a concise command of colour. "I love colour, light and shade, and my arts practice is very much centred around a firm admiration for drawing," she said. "If I don't draw for a while, I don't feel quite the same, I just feel compelled to create as much as I can." READ ALSO: Sofala Show deemed a success by committee president Dave Murray Ms James specialises in portraiture and still life, with people, animals and serene landscapes common features on her canvasses. "For some of us, the Bathurst Arts Trail is our only outlet," she said. "You can have exhibitions elsewhere and enter art shows, but it's a nice feeling to be able to invite people into your own little world." Ms James will be opening her gallery at 407 Freemantle Road from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. She will be joined by nine other artists on the weekend, with most operating both days between 10am and 4pm, but it's essential for members of the community to refer to the website. For more information on the Bathurst Arts Trail, visit bathurstartstrail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/b681ab58-e2e1-4315-b751-589434603573.JPG/r2_237_3809_2388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg