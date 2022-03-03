sport, local-sport,

Kurt Norton posted a remarkable 47 points to win last Saturday's B grade stableford event in a canter over Garry Pomeroy (42) and visitor Chris Annetts (40). The scratch headed the way of Andrew Short on 21 points. The stylish Mark Nelson returned 43 points to capture A grade by two shots from Grant Bowman. It was nice to see Simon Reynolds back in the money thanks to 40pts and third place. James Hundy sparked it up with 1 under par to win the scratch. Katrina Ferris showed no mercy in the Women's event, a fine 41 points was six clear of Kinga MacPherson with a further shot to visitor Marlene Keese. Bowman and Norton were a sure-fire thing in the 2BBB courtesy of a massive 53 points to outpoint Reynolds and Tom Barnes by five shots. The scratch headed to Matt Lester and Matt Phillips on 2 under par. The epicurean Andre Schuster was all A grade class on his way to 42 points and a 1 shot margin over Tony Wilds and Peter Trevor-Jones. Two over captured the scratch for Ben Hamer. The consistent Alby Davis fired 42 points for the B grade win. Hot on his tail were visitor Wayne Jorgenson (41) and club stalwart Peter Bell with 40 points while the scratch is in the safe hands of Neil Larcombe (21). Our visitors definitely took advantage of the course this week, this time Susie Anderson signed for 40 points and the women's victory, Dee McCarthy (38) and Chris Burke (37) put on a good show for the locals. Trevor-Jones and Jim Smail were the perfect 2BBB combo after a nice 48 points gave them a countback win over Adrian Cox and Steve Finnerty. Ben Hamer and Lousea Johnston proved a formidable combination in winning the scratch with 3 under par. William Lesh made Sunday's stableford event a worthwhile one courtesy of 43 points to keep Ben Loomb (42) and Tony Hitchcock (41) at bay. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Monday the 11th of April 2022 in the Clubhouse.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/221d8e89-2c1c-4e8c-86b6-f8f32447d8e4.jpg/r2_535_5469_3624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg