Weather to wreck havoc for travelling Queensland riders

The Bathurst Long Track Masters is set to be one of the biggest track meetings in Australia, but it might be a battle for some to get there. A mighty contingent of 24 Queensland riders will vie for glory on Saturday, but the floods that have ravaged the east coast of the country will provide some logistical issues for the travelling competitors. Jarred Brook, who will arguably the leading riders at the long track masters this Saturday, will have to avoid flood waters when travelling down from his native Gympie. Long track masters announcer Peter Baker described Brook as the "gun". READ MORE: "For the past couple of meetings we've had at Bathurst, he's dominated, won all the classes he was in," he said. "He's been successful everywhere he's been since. He's the one that won national championships and state championships. "He's certainly Australia's number one, if there is such a thing because he's record is up there, above everyone else at the moment. "If he or any of those big ones can't make it to Bathurst, I guess it will take a little gloss of it but all the categories are close to if not full." Other riders that will have to rethink their travel routes include Townsville and Prosperine contenders Harrison Maxwell, Dale Borlase, Damien Koppe and Kayden Downing. The rest of the Queensland crew are from Brisbane or Gold Coast, which have been some of the worst hit regions by the foods in the sunshine state. "I know the guys from North Queensland have had to take detours previously," Baker said. "They normally travel together but they have to avoid the coast, which they probably would coming from Townsville." Baker rated the track at the Bathurst Showground as one of the best in the country. "I've never been a racer, just a caller, but I think it's one of the best long track venues in Australia," he said. This year will be the first time the Bathurst Long Track Masters has been held in five years, the showground last hosting the event back in 2017. Practice sessions will be held at the showground on Friday, before racing gets underway on Saturday. For details, visit the Panorama Motorcycle Club website at www.panoramamcc.org.au.

