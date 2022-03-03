news, local-news,

From Thursday evening, March 3, the Bathurst Carillon will be illuminated yellow and blue to show solidarity for Ukraine. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the Carillon is only illuminated on rare occasions and the tragic circumstances currently unfolding in Ukraine are more than enough reason to light up the centre of ANZAC Parade. The illumination will remain for one week as a display of support for the country. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "By lighting up the Carillon we are showing our community's solidarity with the people of Ukraine," he said. "We will be reaffirming our respect for Ukraine and it's right to peace and freedom." The Carillon will join the global initiative Ringing for Peace in the Ukraine with a recital on Saturday, 5 March from 2.35pm to 3.20pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/1f543963-3a5c-4935-97a3-a510757d9dd1.jpg/r0_10_1717_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg