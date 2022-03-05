community,

What would you name a radio program if you were asked to entertain listeners during their lunch hour? That's the question 2MCE's volunteer broadcaster Chris Jones answered when the station manager asked him to present a lunchtime hour of music every Thursday. Chris had started in radio at Mudgee about fifty years ago. He lived in Orange and would drive to Mudgee each weekend as a volunteer presenter on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings. That experience convinced him that he liked the industry. It led to regular and 'fill-in' assignments in Orange and Bathurst over many years culminating in joining 2MCE's family of volunteers about five years ago. Originally he filled in for other presenters when they were away and then started a permanent 'gig' as the Wednesday breakfast announcer. Now he's on air from one o'clock on Thursday afternoons. Chris likes to play songs that people will know and relate to, no matter what the era. Lately I've heard him play some great music from the 1960s to the 1980s, a mixture of songs that were hits or popular during those decades. Some of his favourite performers could be considered story tellers, such as Mark Knopfler, Harry Nilson, Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin. He's even included some novelty songs which can help us laugh, or at least giggle, during these trying times. You'll be unlikely to hear current hits on Chris' show but you may hear an hour dedicated to a theme commemorating an important event such as Remembrance Day. His program is titled Thursday Music Munchies and as I munch on my lunch it makes my sandwiches taste better. Like other 2MCE's presenters of music programs, Chris Jones has always been interested in music. Soon after he began working in radio he found time to start a band called Revival where he was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist. It had many gigs in and around Orange for about thirty years, then Chris continued as a soloist at local pubs and clubs. As a volunteer at 2MCE, he appreciates the genuine interest and enthusiasm of his fellow presenters and recommends it to anyone who would like to volunteer for their local community. You can enjoy Chris' Music Munchies program each Thursday from 1pm to 2pm on 2MCE. Tune in to your community radio station on 92.3 Bathurst and 94.7 Orange, or stream from 2mce.org. You can also follow us on Facebook @2MCEcommunityradio, Instagram @2MCEsocial or Twitter @2MCEorg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/44d9b749-3c3d-48d2-8871-19099195d093.jpeg/r0_255_2685_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg