BATHURST Goldminers will hope the home crowd support will give their teams a big lift during this weekend's second round at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium. The majority of Goldminers teams will have home court advantage across Saturday and Sunday's games, with some of those squads looking to use it as an opportunity to secure a foothold in finals. One such team who are faring strongly is the Bathurst under 16s boys side, who went three from three in their first batch of games at West Wyalong last month. The team accounted for the home side, Mudgee Lakers and Narrandera Knights and will hope the good times continue this weekend with games against both Orange Eagles teams, the Dubbo Rams and Gilgandra Windmills. Coach Jade Pheils said her side made an excellent account of themselves in their opening games, particularly with their efforts off the ball. "We've won all three games in our division so far. We expected to be competitive in our games against the two Orange teams this weekend and then we have some harder games against Gilgandra and Dubbo," she said. "We're sitting quite pretty on the ladder at the moment. Our boys played some great defence and played well as a team. "We were two players short so they pushed through and had to work a little bit harder." Gilgandra also sit atop the under 16s boys ladder thanks to their three straight wins last round while the Rams also had a strong weekend with two wins from three matches. Pheils said with the way things went in the opening round it bodes well for the season. "We're feeling quietly confident that we're going to have a successful season," she said. "We have got some new players so it was great for their confidence to kick things off like that. They did very well." Goldminers will be hoping to build up a big atmosphere at the stadium, especially on the evening of the opening day. "We're quite excited. We have five teams in Bathurst and three in Lithgow," Pheils said. "The 7.20pm timeslot features all five teams from the Goldminers, so we're hosting a pizza night for all the Goldminers players and supporters. "We're trying to get as many down there as we can to cheer them on and enjoy the games." Games at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium will get underway from 8.30am on Saturday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7c817463-5105-45f0-9c5b-dfc868f8c191.jpg/r0_110_960_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg