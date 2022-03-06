community,

"I've enjoyed my 35 years and I hope I've got another 35 to go." Bathurst's Joan Taylor has spent the better part of four decades giving back to the community through her involvement with Quota. Quota is a volunteer-based organisation that raises money to help provide for community members in need. "It's a great organisation to belong to," Ms Taylor said. "You feel that you're helping someone somewhere and hopefully you are." Ms Taylor is one of Quota Bathurst's longest serving volunteers and she plans to remain with the group until she physically can't contribute anymore. Beginning her time at Quota as a young women with two children, Ms Taylor has volunteered through all stages of her life. She even continued her work at the Cessnock and Burwood Quota clubs when she moved away, before returning to Bathurst. "I've really enjoyed it, I've met people from all over and it's really good," Ms Taylor said. "They're a good bunch in that if something's the matter and you need someone to help out they will. "People have said to me 'it's an old women's club' but when I was in Quota when I first started they weren't all old women. "They had different age groups, there was me and a couple of other young women there that had families and that sort of thing." In the past, Quota has raised funds for children with hearing impairments who needed specialised equipment and for people overseas when tragedy has struck. They also assemble care packs that get distributed to Daffodil Cottage, the hospital and even aged care facilities. Ms Taylor said they provide emergency packs to the hospital for people who are rushed there without having time to take anything. The packs include essentials like; toothpaste, a toothbrush, soap, a razor and other little things that a man or woman would need if they had to unexpectedly stay in hospital. "We've had quite a bit of feedback to say that people have used them and how good it was to be able to clean their teeth because they were away from home when something had happened," Ms Taylor said. In addition to the volunteer work, Quota provides members with an opportunity to socialise. Outside of their monthly meetings the members catch up for birthday celebrations, for coffee or dinner, or even a trip to the cinemas. ""I really enjoy it," Ms Taylor said. Anyone who is interested in Quota is strongly encouraged to attend a meeting and see what it's all about.

