Police continue to investigate death of inmate at Bathurst Jail

news, local-news,

THE level of inmate supervision at Bathurst Jail is but one area under investigation in the death of a 26-year-old man in custody on Wednesday afternoon. Chifley Police, along with NSW Corrections, are investigating the inmate's death, which occurred an hour after staff walked off the job as part of statewide industrial action. Staff from Bathurst walked off the job at 11am, joining their counterparts across the state, protesting the level of violence bestowed against corrective services officers. READ MORE: Bathurst Jail staff join strike action after serious assaults on the job In the 10 days prior, five staff, including an officer from Bathurst, had been subjected to serious violence at the hands of inmates. However, just one hour after the strike began, the body of a 26-year-old man was found within the jail. Crime Manager within Chifley Police District, Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Griffith said police were preparing a report for the coroner. "The matter remains an ongoing investigation with both crime scene and criminal investigation officers involved," he said. He said the investigation was progressing with officers at the scene all day Thursday, and also returning on Friday. "They are working with staff from corrective services, and a report will be prepared for the coroner." Detective Inspector Griffith said the victim was a 26-year-old inmate of the Bathurst Jail and his death was not being treated as suspicious. Inspector Griffith was unable to comment on the level of inmate supervision available at the time of the inmates death, simply saying that was part of the investigation, along with other issues. "It will be one of the things we will be looking at," he said. On Wednesday afternoon a spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW, which is also investigating the death, extended their sympathy to the victim's family. Minister for Corrections, Geoff Lee, had earlier condemned the decision by staff to strike. Mr Lee said he was "extremely disappointed in the reckless and illegal conduct of the PSA, on a day when the rest of the state is focused on the natural disaster unfolding." "The NSW Government's priority is to keep our corrections staff and the community safe." Correctional staff at Bathurst Jail returned to work on Wednesday afternoon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/28197792-ddf3-4233-91c0-67879e17c67b.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg