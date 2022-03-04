Western Advocate news app launches for iOS and Android

community,

You have asked, and we have delivered. As loyal readers of the Western Advocate you told us you wanted a news app. You wanted a better mobile reading experience. A live news feed. A better digital version of Today's Paper. We listened. And after months of development and testing we are delighted to be launching our brand new app with all these features, and more. The Western Advocate's news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play. In line with your feedback, the app also provides readers with faster-loading articles and live feeds for your favourite content sections. To make the user experience even better, the app allows for offline reading, which means you can download the headlines or Today's Paper at home and then read them wherever you are, whether that is on your morning commute, at the coffee shop or while you are away on holidays. ACM head of engagement Emily Sweet said the app launch would deliver even better value for subscribers. "Our readers have been asking for a new app for Western Advocate for a long time and we are delighted that we can now finally provide subscribers with a faster and cleaner reader experience," she said. The Western Advocate's app is available to our digital subscribers only. New subscribers can sign up in the app or direct on our website. We will be monitoring reader feedback during the coming weeks and months and will continue to listen to feedback from our readers. Please email mail@westernadvocate.com.au with any thoughts or suggestions. Of course, if you love the new app please give us a five-star rating in the App Store and let your friends know about it. Thanks for reading the Western Advocate. We love our new app, and we think you will too. Download the app now on your iOS device or on your Android device.

