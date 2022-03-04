news, local-news,

A short recital will be performed using the bells of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon as part of a global show of support for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. Lyn Fuller, the lead carillonist at Canberra's National Carillon, will perform a 45-minute recital from 2.35pm Saturday to pay tribute to the music of both Ukraine and Russia, with both sporting a diverse carillon culture, and both Ukrainian and Russian carillonists against the invasion. READ ALSO: Grocery items increase significantly after suppliers up their prices Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon president Jan Page said Ms Fuller is on the executive for the World Carillon Federation, and will use her visit to Bathurst as an opportunity to help the community extend a sign of solidarity for Ukraine. "It was interesting to see the Carillon lit up in blue and yellow, and this recital will only reaffirm our local monument's role as a beacon of peace," Ms Page said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Arts Trail: Local artists inviting visitors to home galleries "There are new carillons in Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv and Saint Petersburg respectively, and while the Russian carillonists may avoid taking part, we've received word that they are standing with Ukraine." Ms Page said the dire situation in the Ukraine warrants any show of support from concerned citizens across the world. "It's so sad, I feel absolutely devastated by what has happened there," she said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Autofest to be held across four days for the first time "There's plenty of people in this community who remember the uncertainties of the Cold War era, and many of us are surely feeling how on Earth it came to this point. "It's worth noting the new top octave of bells in the Carillon have been christened the 'peace bells', so it's fitting that Lyn will make them ring loud and true." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/d2764b97-6663-41ed-ac83-a8f0d2eb1543.jpg/r0_1_1717_971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg