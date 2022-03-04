sport, local-sport,

FORMER St George Illawarra and NSW Origin star Mark Gasnier will venture to Bathurst this Monday to promote the game of Tri Tag Rugby. Gasnier has been the driving force behind the creation and growth of the game, which aims to replicate the feel of a rugby union match in a non-contact format. It uses modified rules from the tackle version of the game, such as defenders needing to tag the opposition player with the ball but still form a two-person 'ruck' once that tag occurs. Gasnier will be speaking at Bathurst High School on Monday morning to introduce the game to students. "It's basically a non-contact rugby game that still gives the skills and knowledge of the tackle game in a safe environment, and more importantly it allows an easy transition into the contact game if that's the path they want to take," he said. "The idea of the game is for it to compliment the current offerings of the sevens and 15-a-side versions. If you enjoy rugby but don't want to play contact there isn't really a version of the game that offers that." CSU rugby union coach Dave Conyers got to recently see tri tag rugby in action and was keen to bring the game to Bathurst. "Dave got to watch it up at Lennox Head and enjoyed it," Gasnier said. "I'd say it's not as fast as touch football but quicker than OzTag, so it kind of sits inbetween. "I wrote this game some while ago and in the last 10 years I always thought that the non-contact pathway needs to mirror the contact pathway. "The rugby community has been sensational. I've been promoting it around the Central North area and they've been loving it, and there's an appetite from rugby clubs to bring the game back to their clubs."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7d9da7b2-4c4a-4a4d-b4af-8c987118335c.jpeg/r3_48_1277_768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg