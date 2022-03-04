news, local-news,

Members of the Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk have received a boost to their ability to promote the group's positive messages around mental, physical and social health on the back of a sausage sizzle at Moodie's Pharmacy. The pharmacy hosted the sausage sizzle on Friday, with all proceeds going towards the group's kitty for hats, shirts and banners promoting the purpose of their weekly Thursday meet-ups. READ ALSO: Panorama Motel general manager Tim Fagan happy with Stay NSW initiative "It's a great opportunity for blokes to get out and have a good walk and a yarn around the Macquarie River," Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk coordinator Greg Sly said. "We're not just about promoting positive mental health, but physical and social health as well, and we're always looking to welcome new members." READ ALSO: Bathurst Arts Trail: Local artists inviting visitors to home galleries For more information, visit the group's Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/19c1d5d6-fae2-44fd-b060-0bf187d257d9.JPG/r7_243_4600_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg