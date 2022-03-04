Wet weekend predicted for Bathurst as March rainfall total sits at zero

news, local-news,

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a wet weekend for the Bathurst region. While forecasts of significant rain haven't eventuated this week, it looks more certain rain will finally fall on Saturday and Sunday. There is an 80 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, which could see between four and 10 millimetres recorded in gauges. READ ALSO: Summer was anything but average for the Bathurst region Saturday's rain is most likely to fall in the late afternoon and evening. On Sunday, the likelihood of rain is 90 per cent. Up to 25mm could fall. The Bureau has also warned of the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, bringing heavy falls and damaging winds in the afternoon and evening. Bathurst has yet to officially record any rain for March, based on figures from the Bathurst Agricultural Station. There was 39.2mm throughout February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

