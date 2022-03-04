community,

PRIVATE disability advocate Bob Triming has called on people to keep their vegetation in check after coming across hazards at multiple spots around Bathurst. For some people, it is easy to duck under or step around overhanging vegetation, but for wheelchair users and other people who rely on footpaths to travel around, it presents a big challenge. ALSO MAKING NEWS: As a wheelchair user himself, Mr Triming has been caught out a number of times as he goes about the city. "There's quite a few places where vegetation is overgrowing, or people have gardens in front of their front fences, and the latest problem I've found is agapanthus," he said. "Once the flowers start to wilt, they all fall over in mass onto the footpaths and you can't get by, because the agapanthus has quite a thick stalk. You wouldn't think the old agapanthus would give problems, but it does, especially for people in wheelchairs. "... If you just barge through [vegetation] it gets caught up around your wheels, but if it is overhanging it means that your head is barging through vegetation." Mr Triming said the rules, set out in the Disability Discrimination Act, require a two-metre clearance between the footpath and overhanging vegetation. He said that Bathurst Regional Council is good at addressing overhanging vegetation on properties it owns, but it is limited in the actions it can take when it comes to vegetation on private properties. "All council can do is write them a letter and request that they do it," he said. He has forwarded his concerns about some specific properties to council, but he also wants to see residential property owners take the initiative to prune back their trees and shrubs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

