Panorama Chorus to hold public rehearsal for International Women's Day

The Bathurst Panorama Chorus is set to get together on Monday for a public rehearsal in Machattie Park to honour International Women's Day. From 6.30pm, the group will be situated at the Rotunda to rehearse out in the open, in what will be the choir's first public event for 2022. Bathurst Panorama Chorus director Beth Pratley said all members of the community are welcome to attend. READ ALSO: The Bathurst Carillon lit up in the Ukraine flag colours to show support "We thought it was an ideal time to bring our rehearsal down the community as both a public performance and the celebration of the fact that we're able to sing together as a group again," Ms Pratley said. "We haven't performed together since Christmas, so it'll be good to get back together again." Ms Pratley said the performance will also be an opportunity to attract interested members of the community who may be interested in joining the group, who rehearses every Monday evening. READ ALSO: Bathurst Autofest to be held across four days for the first time "We're looking for new members, so anyone who thinks this may be something they'd like to try is encouraged to come down on Monday evening and see what it's all about," she said. "Being an all-women's group, we thought International Women's Day would be an ideal time to engage with the community. "This year's theme is 'break the bias', and we're a group that strongly campaigns for the wellbeing of local women." READ ALSO: Bathurst SES volunteers called to respond to NSW floods The Bathurst Panorama Chorus is comprised of 25 members, and performs at a host of events and functions across the community. For more information about the Bathurst Panorama Chorus, visit their Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/83965330-e6d1-4700-97cd-f8aab15de25c.JPG/r0_494_4506_3040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg