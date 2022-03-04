Prestwidge confident Rams can bounce back after opening round defeat

sport, local-sport,

At just 17-years-old, Rebecca Prestwidge was one of four teenagers to make their Western Rams debut in last weekend's loss to Monaro in the opening round of the Country Championships. Coming off the bench, the Orange Viper quickly learnt just how intense the game could be. "We were going good in the first half and then it went to another level," she said. "We just couldn't complete our sets but then when I went on I thought I went alright out there. I do get a little bit nervous just sitting there and watching everyone, but I was keen to get out onto the field and give it my all. "It was pretty cool, I was pretty excited. I was keen to play with some of my school teachers in Jacky (Lyden) and (Rebecca Ford) and a couple of mates as well from the Vipers." The Rams were certainly the better side in the first half before the Colts ran away with the game in the second half, finishing 28-10. Rams coach Andrew Pull was certainly not despondent after the game, though, and was instead focusing on the huge effort the side put in with their backs against the wall. "They rolled their sleeves up and they tried their guts out defensively," said proud Pull after the game. "They probably deserved a better result for what they put in, but I'm just really proud of their effort and wish they could've been rewarded on the scoreboard more. "At the end of the day we made too many simple mistakes. "We've been training for three or four weeks now and haven't made that many errors in a month of training." The open women's side have since turned their attention to Saturday's matchup against the Greater Northern Tigers. The game will kick off at 2.40pm and be played at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval. "We're ready to bounce back and play this weekend and get a win," Prestwide added. "We're feeling good and feeling confident that we can get the win. Listen to what the coaches have to say at training and go out onto the field and try to execute it. There's a lot of good girls and a lot of good talent in the region." This is Prestwidge's first time in the Rams set-up and is keen to see where her play can take her. "It's a bit scary because I'm still only 17, but the girls have all been really nice to us," she said. "I'd like to see if I could make it down in Sydney, but I'd like to keep playing for the Rams in years to come as well." Asked what the key to success against the Tigers will be, she had a simple answer. "Just complete our sets. We know we can score tried but we just have to complete our sets," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/706dbd54-0867-4091-9767-655c2afa0636.JPG/r69_285_5041_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg