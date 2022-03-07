news, local-news, Marsden Estate

Works on stage four 'A' of the ever-growing Marsden Estate have finished. The completion of the project was marked by contractors pouring asphalt on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week. After a quick tidy up, Hynash Group's Phillip Hewitt hopes everything will be fully registered within a few months and ready for new owners to begin the journey of building a home. Stage four 'A' of Marsden sees the continuation of Brennan Drive, off Graham Drive, which is occupied by 24 house blocks. The work was expected to be completed by the end of last year but was delayed due to the rainfall received and COVID-related issues. READ MORE: Homes on the way: next chapter for Marsden Estate subdivision "[We] started this stage 12 months ago," Mr Hewitt said. "A few staff shortages and the weather have been playing havoc with everyone. "The wet weather has brought us a minimum of four or five months behind." Mr Hewitt expects work to commence on stage four 'B' of the estate this week which will see another 20 odd blocks added to Marsden once completed. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Then the commencement of stage five 'A' is expected to follow in about two or three months. Marsden Estate is the joint venture between land owner Clare Stait and developer Hynash Pty Ltd, which has been ongoing for around a decade. It has seen hundreds of new homes built on what was once an old sheep farm. Sales in Marsden Estate have always been consistent and even with the recent influx of Sydneysiders there hasn't been a significant increase in sales. The remainder of the subdivision is ongoing, with several stages to still be constructed pending approval.

