Like many of the Western Rams who played against Monaro last weekend, Isaac Thompson wasn't happy with his own performance. The Western hooker struggled to make an impact on the contest as his forward pack was almost constantly on the back foot during the heavy 52-10 loss to a physical and powerful Monaro side. The loss all but killed the Rams hopes of a breakthrough appearance in the Country Championships finals this year but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for in Saturday round two match against the Greater Northern Tigers. Quite the opposite. "It's about going into this week with some pride in the jersey," Narromine junior Thompson said. "We're not letting any excuses get in the way. Things like injuries or COVID, it's about whichever 17 are in the jersey showing some pride and accepting that we've got to give it 100 per cent." The build-up to last weekend's match was far from perfect for coach Cameron Greenhalgh. After a hugely promising trial win over Cessnock last month, the Rams side was struck by a number of injuries while even on the morning of the Monaro game players were pulling out. Greenhalgh has made a number of changes to his side for Saturday's match at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval, with Macquarie recruit Jai Merritt named to start at five-eighth in place of Joe Bugg while Forbes hard man Jeremy Haddrill has been named on the bench. Tongia Fox has also been named to start at prop again after being one of the players forced to pull out of the Monaro clash late on. "Things felt promising going into this season," Thompson said. "It was a bit of a letdown and you could feel that after the game. And not just from the players, from all staff. "We know what we're capable of and we didn't perform on the weekend and that will be one of the biggest factors going into this weekend. It's a new game and we know what we're capable of and I think we'll be able to put it to the Northern Tigers." While still in his early 20s, Thompson is one of the more experienced members of the Rams side, having spent time playing in the under 20s at Penrith and in the Ron Massey Cup after his junior days at Narromine. A crafty hooker who also possesses a handy kicking game, the Lithgow Workies recruit is keen to make his presence felt against the Tigers. "I wasn't overly happy with my performance on the weekend," he said. "I'm definitely looking to make an impact and having a bit more match fitness will really help us this weekend. "Having that one solid hit-out, I'll be ready to go on the weekend and looking to really try and make an impact for the team and get that confidence high leading into the our regular season." After COVID impacted competition in Sydney last year, Thompson made the decision to play with his junior club Narromine in the 2021 Group 11 season. It was another tough season for the Jets as they finished winless at the bottom of the ladder and the decision was made soon after to make the move to the Castlereagh League rather than be part of the inaugural western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership this year. Thompson would have loved to run out with the Jets again this season but the desire to play at the highest level and the fact he still lives in the Sydney region led him to join Lithgow for 2022. "Obviously it;'s disappointing Narromine couldn't be part of it but, living close to Lithgow, it's something I'm excited for and it's going to bring the best out of all the sides," he said. "It is sad to see some Group 11 and Group 10 sides drop out but it's really going to strengthen the comp and provide a better pathway." The Rams will take on the Tigers in the under 16s, under 18s, men and women at Gulgong on Saturday. The men's match is at 1pm.

