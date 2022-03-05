RE: A Campaign For Safer Roads; Fresh Calls For A Bypass To Get Heavy Vehicles Off The Streets (March 2). The front page reports on March 2 were an unfortunate coincidence. We all feel for Blake Corney's family. ACM's series of feature articles will rightly draw attention to road safety issues. Lorraine Sargeant's call for a bypass of Bathurst has safety as its focus. For too long we have kicked the can down the road. We must face up to the fact that Stewart Street is a dangerous place and finally do something about it. Hereford Street is a problem for a couple of hours a day. Greg Madden has already suggested a solution. Will it be considered? Stewart Street (and Durham Street) is a problem for extended periods of the day and getting rid of that problem should be a priority. What really needs to be done is to get freight off the roads and on to rail. The problem is that we have put all our eggs in one basket. We spend almost all our money on roads at the expense of rail, which is a much, much safer way to travel and transport goods. It also results in significantly lower CO2 emissions. If we invested in up-to-date intermodal facilities, freight companies could move more goods by rail. But, no, we spend most of it on expensive underground motorways in Sydney! Other places (Victoria, Germany, the UK, Austria and Switzerland) have increased freight on rail in recent years. We can too if we set our minds to it. And how many lives would be saved? IFRAME

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/ca5fdb87-1728-490b-a943-147a5af5c8bd.jpg/r313_298_800_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg