news, local-news,

RE: Accessible Toilets Are A Human Rights Issue (February 24). We read this article with much personal interest. Most of us take for granted the ability to go to the toilet when out and about, or make a toilet stop somewhere when on a road trip. Imagine for a second that not being an option for you. Nick Packham is right to cast this as a human rights issue. Basic human needs should not be a barrier to a day out or a trip away from home. There are many people in Bathurst whose lives would be greatly enhanced by such a facility, and many more from outside Bathurst who would seek out a town that has one as the place where they stop and spend money when travelling. We know there are many competing priorities for local council funding, but this is about as basic a human need as you can get.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/4512c8a4-5313-4d04-b175-1005c2084975.jpg/r0_54_1017_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg