RE: Major Upgrades Progressing At The Airport, But There Are Sceptics (February 26). It's interesting to read about the airport upgrade and see the photo with the mayor and local member. I wonder what Rex Airlines' reaction will be. For over two years now we have only had three flights a week, which is now down to two flights a week. Before COVID-19, we had 18 flights a week. The government is calling for business and people to get back to pre-COVID activity. What are our local member and mayor going to do to ensure Rex resumes a schedule that people will want to use? Rex has been the recipient of some generous grants to assist it during COVID. None of it seems to have reached Bathurst. Rex keep sending me offers of $99 flights to Melbourne and, today, $69 to Coffs Harbour. When I checked the Rex website, I found they want over $160 for a flight from Bathurst to Sydney at a time that means I am unable to attend my meeting, leaving Bathurst early in the morning and returning the same day. The only way I can do it is fly from Orange - there I have the choice of Rex and Qantas. My options - risk the state government shutting down the trains again and sit for seven to eight hours on an uncomfortable train seat or drive to Orange and fly. It's a business trip and they will take the hit, meaning an increase in costs. It's great to see the upgrade, but how about a reliable service. Less photos and more action please.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/d4910b0a-f1e5-43e5-a27b-359b9ed4dba7.jpg/r69_18_1200_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg