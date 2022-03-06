I'M struggling to understand how Bathurst can be home to the NSW Deputy Premier - who has a seat on treasury and cabinet - yet the citizens of Bathurst have to endure driving the Great Western Highway to Sydney. I'm a Coalition supporter, so it's hard for me to say, but in the electorate of Murray (surrounding Griffith) where I live, the local community turned against the National Party, eventually voting out the National MP. Since the movement away from the Nationals, the state government has spent over $600 million on our seat. I don't even live in your electorate and recognise the drive through the Blue Mountains is more deserving of our cycle paths, sporting facilities, etc, etc. Surely your Member of Parliament is in the box seat to deliver major upgrades. If money isn't coming forward soon, I would encourage voters to put the pressure on the government at the ballot box to ensure funding is committed. You deserve a better path through the Blue Mountains.

