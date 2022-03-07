community,

George Long was born on November 5, 1874 in Carisbrook in Victoria. He was educated at Maryborough Grammar School, where he was described as being "an able student". He later matriculated and was awarded the Rupertswood theological studentship to Trinity College at the University of Melbourne, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1899 and a Master of Arts in 1901. Long became a deacon on May 28, 1899 and a priest on June 10, 1900. He was posted to the district of Foster in Gippsland in Victoria in 1899 and later returned to Melbourne to become senior curate at Holy Trinity Church in Kew. It was here that he became involved with the foundation of Trinity Grammar School with 70 students, becoming its principal in 1904. He served on a number of diocesan committees and was made a canon of St Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne in 1910. He was elected the third bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst in May 1911 and consecrated on November 30, 1911 at St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney. He was bishop until 1928. The bishop regularly visited the soldiers recuperating at the Convalescent Home on Gormans Hill Road. He would sit beside the men's bed, chatting about numerous things. Maybe this is why he felt compelled to join up. He joined the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) on November 16, 1917, enlisting as an Anglican chaplain. He sailed for London in January 1918 and, on arrival, was posted to the Australian Reinforcement Camp in France in April 1918. The chaplain was keen to visit the troops and often wrote letters home to Bathurst's National Advocate newspaper as well as authoring descriptive reports for the Church News in Bathurst. In April 1918, he was visiting diggers at the front, describing them as "amazingly stout-hearted". He could not believe the sounds of battle and the diggers having to endure the artillery barrages from both sides. He initially had spent several weeks conducting services for the men. Many of the troops thought that "old Fritz was a clever old dog". The troops told the bishop that they felt that the enemy was tired out and that the surrounding ground had been taken at an extremely high cost to both sides. He was still in the field when he was approached by Major General Brudenell White to head up the Australian Imperial Force's education project. The job offer of director of education was accepted on May 10, 1918 and he was promoted to lieutenant colonel on June 1, 1918. Long then returned to London, where he established himself as he drew up a scheme for professional, general and technical training to be conducted by teaching within the AIF and by sending men out to universities, schools and businesses. Officers with instructional experience were selected and assembled for three weeks' training at the University of Cambridge. The vocational training courses would eventually benefit thousands of Australian soldiers after the war's end. George Merrick Long was married and had six children. Archbishop Long was not in the best of health before he left for London and died in St. Thomas' Hospital on July 9, 1930, aged just 55. His eldest son, Gavin Long, was educated at All Saints' College, Bathurst and Sydney University, graduating with a BA in 1922 and Dip. Ed in 1925.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8d3eb5da-36a4-4f25-92cf-d628cd187675_rotated_90.jpg/r0_91_1800_1108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg