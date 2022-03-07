sport, local-sport,

Rain my have brought a premature end to several classes at the Bathurst Long Track Masters on Saturday, but the event's return was deemed an overwhelming success. More than 200 riders descended on the Bathurst Showground from all across Australia to compete in the first long track masters held in the city since 2017. While the rains did come down and cancel a handful of finals late on Saturday afternoon, Panorama Motorcycle Club president Mick Kovac described the day as an overwhelming success for the local Bathurst riders. READ MORE: "Our Bathurst guys went amazing. We had a few local guys that took out some classes," he said after the first long track masters in five years. "Graham Cheney did well, so did the Grabhams and young Jett Carter. But all the Bathurst riders went really, really well." Bathurst had two class winners - the aforementioned Cheney and Ben Grabham. Cheney won the Unlimited 2 Stroke MX Only category in an overall time of 1:56.543, while Grabham claimed victory in the Over 40 Years in a time of 1:56.073, ahead of local rival Cheney in second. Noah Grabham would come second in the 85cc/150cc 9-13 years. Kovac said the feedback for the event was overwhelming positive. "It was unreal, seriously. To have people come up to you and say, 'Thank you for running such a great event' and 'It's great to be back in Bathurst' is really nice," he said. "They also said the track was the best they've ever seen it. They said it was fast, so it was a shame we got that rain late in the afternoon, so we couldn't finish the whole program off. "We just can't do much about the weather." Sunday was meant to be a spare day in case of a washout, however, due to the amount of rain, volunteers were unable to get onto the track and trim it up properly. And while there were concerns that wet weather across the east coast of Australia might affect people travelling from interstate, only a handful of riders ultimately missed out on racing. "People still got here. There was probably 10 or 15 people who get here but there was still a lot of people from Queensland and South Australia that got here," he said. "There were people that actually flew down. They said this is the premier event of long track, the best track in Australia. It's awesome." After some time away from the city, Kovac has vowed that the Bathurst Long Track Masters will happen again. "I just wanted to thank all the sponsors, all the volunteers for their hard work, members and organisers," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/71a693ab-18da-4bb4-8237-f0a5aeceb827.JPG/r549_337_3368_1930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg